Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $385.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kingdee International Software Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingdee International Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of KGDEY opened at $343.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -233.69 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.81. Kingdee International Software Group has a 12-month low of $228.42 and a 12-month high of $523.53.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

