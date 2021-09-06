Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $4,165,761.78 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ying Du sold 24,145 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $3,501,990.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $145.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.85. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,327 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $99,141,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,171,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

