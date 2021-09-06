Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.06 ($122.42).

Several brokerages recently commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €94.70 ($111.41). The company had a trading volume of 315,540 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.57. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.