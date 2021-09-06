Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the highest is $3.99. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $17.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.54 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.04.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

