Zelwin Hits One Day Volume of $1.94 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00009210 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $343.66 million and $1.94 million worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00016838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00146179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00047859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.62 or 0.00793932 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,321,064 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

