ZEON Price Hits $0.0033 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $102.05 million and $343,371.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00139223 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00790667 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

