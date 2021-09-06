Zigcoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.95 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $995,094.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00145246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00797384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00047316 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.