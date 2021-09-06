Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $228.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

ZYME traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 183,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,598. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 1,119.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.