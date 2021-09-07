$0.03 EPS Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Antares Pharma also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 2,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $667.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 5,152,084 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $11,056,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $4,643,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.