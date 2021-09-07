$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Snap reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,259,075.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,250,307 shares of company stock valued at $380,827,948 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 28.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 847,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after buying an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Snap by 12.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Snap by 403.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 195,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,478,652. Snap has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of -147.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

