-$0.07 EPS Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

Several research firms have commented on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,442. The firm has a market cap of $573.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

