-$0.08 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $147,482. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadwind by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadwind by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $63.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.