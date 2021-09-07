$0.21 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Viavi Solutions also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,361 shares of company stock valued at $636,520 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

