$0.25 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $136.37 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $137.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.