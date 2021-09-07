$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Howard Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

HBMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.64. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 568,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

