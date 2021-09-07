$0.38 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

