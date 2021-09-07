$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. 162,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,515. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

