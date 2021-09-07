-$0.56 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.72). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

SPLK stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $157.33. 70,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.80. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

