-$0.74 EPS Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $575.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 44,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

