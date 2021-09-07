$0.75 EPS Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Mattel reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

