$1.23 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.20. WestRock posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

