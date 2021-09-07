$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

REZI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.39. 3,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

