$109.80 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post sales of $109.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.60 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $376.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 138,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,910. The company has a market capitalization of $407.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 119.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.