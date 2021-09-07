$119.73 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $119.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.71 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $459.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $471.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $479.48 million, with estimates ranging from $465.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LOCO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.32. 270,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,531. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $671.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.