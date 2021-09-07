$124.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $124.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.50 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $84.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $485.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

BAND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.65. 307,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,572 shares of company stock worth $203,543 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.