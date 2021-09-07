1,285 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Shares of AXP opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

