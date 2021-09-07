1,433 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.47. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $156.49 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

