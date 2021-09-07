$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post sales of $15.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $57.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 130,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 397,740 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

