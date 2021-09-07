15,748 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merus alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.