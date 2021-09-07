$164.91 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post sales of $164.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $682.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $695.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $713.38 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $729.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

StarTek stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,388. The company has a market capitalization of $240.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. StarTek has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

