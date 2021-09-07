$173.69 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post $173.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.06 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. Chegg posted sales of $154.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $812.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $991.46 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHGG traded down $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $81.86. 2,034,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,030. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

