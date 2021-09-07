$195.75 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce sales of $195.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the highest is $198.09 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $784.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.28 million to $799.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $812.82 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGP. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,364. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.