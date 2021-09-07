1Life Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,554 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 758 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

