$23.45 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.99 million. OptiNose posted sales of $15.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.30 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

