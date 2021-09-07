$23.71 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $23.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $23.62 million. Investar posted sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 53 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,181. Investar has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $233.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

