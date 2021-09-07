$24.90 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report $24.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.62 million and the highest is $27.13 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $100.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $100.68 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

ENTA stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

