$26.42 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce sales of $26.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.57 million and the highest is $30.21 million. HEXO reported sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $95.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.85 million to $98.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $189.79 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $235.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in HEXO by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

HEXO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 7,289,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,798. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $354.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.