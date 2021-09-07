$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

VBIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 2,604,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,491. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $860.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.03.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.