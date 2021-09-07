$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

VBIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after purchasing an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 2,604,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,491. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $860.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.03.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

