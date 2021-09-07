26,652 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCRN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

