$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.62 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

CVNA stock opened at $328.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.79.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $13,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463,434 shares of company stock worth $470,394,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

