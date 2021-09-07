34,318 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

