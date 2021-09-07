360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 360 DigiTech.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 96,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.