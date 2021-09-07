$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the lowest is $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,571. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.