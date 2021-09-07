$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post sales of $404.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.80 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.44.

NYSE FDS traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $382.41. 109,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,408. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $389.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.10 and a 200-day moving average of $334.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

