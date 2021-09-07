42,350 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.