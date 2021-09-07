4,292 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.63. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

