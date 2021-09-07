46,080 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

