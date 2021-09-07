$469.58 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will post $469.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.16 million and the highest is $488.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

