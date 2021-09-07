$47.54 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report sales of $47.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $48.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $232.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.58 million to $234.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $250.83 million, with estimates ranging from $223.15 million to $279.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 11,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,579. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $801.46 million, a P/E ratio of 160.14 and a beta of -0.30.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

