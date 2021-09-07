$5.81 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post $5.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $62.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $21.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. 1,852,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

